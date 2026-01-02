Google completed the December 2025 core update this week and it hit some news publishers incredibly hard. I posted the annual Google algorithm update infographic. Google’s Frankenstein AI-recipes are a complete horror. Google questioned the need for ccTLDs for international SEO. Do not create multiple Business Profiles for each department listing on Google. Google AI Overviews is testing speaker icons in the US. Chrome is testing replacing the Gemini button with alternatives. Bing is testing expanding the people also ask on click. Microsoft Advertising added custom columns for advanced reporting and also added an all accounts tab. I posted the top contributors and the most commented on stories of 2025 to the Search Engine Roundtable. Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle was still live on New Year’s Day. John Mueller and other Googlers were out there on New Year’s Day supporting SEOs. John Mueller posted his annual Mueller report of SEO memes. And sadly, we lost an experienced and friendly SEO, Andy Drinkwater. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

