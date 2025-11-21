Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Nano Banana Pro is insane and it works in AI Mode, Google Ads and is something you need to check out. Google Ads are now showing up in the wild in AI Mode on desktop. Google Local Service Ads has get competitive quotes buttons. Google AI Overviews has a notice box for double-checking the accuracy of the AI response. Google Ads now disallows offline gambling ads in more countries. And I posted my weekly SEO video reca.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads
Google released an update to Nano Banana yesterday named Nano Banana Pro and it is super impressive as an image generation tool. But it is also incorporated into Google Search via Google AI Mode and available within Google Ads to help you make ad creatives.
-
Google Ads In AI Mode Results In The Wild
More and more people are starting to see Google Ads within the Google AI Mode results. Google told us these ads were being tested on desktop AI Mode results back in May and over the past several weeks, more and more are starting to see them in the wild.
-
Google LSAs Get Competitive Quotes & Request Multiple Opinions
As you know, Google has been testing a way to click a button to message multiple businesses through the Local Service Ads. Google now calls that message fan out. That being said, Google seems to be testing variations of that button.
-
Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries
Google has updated the list of countries where using Google Ads for offline gambling advertising is prohibited. Google updated the list on November 19, 2025 to match countries where offline gambling is not allowed.
-
Google AI Overviews Notice: Double-Check Important Information
In April, we saw a small disclaimer on the Google AI Overviews within Google Search to "Check important info." Well, Google is testing a much larger disclaimer, at the bottom of the AI Overview that says, "Double-check important information" and "It's a good idea to check info in multiple places" with a "Learn more" button.
-
Video: Google AI Mode With Gemini 3, GEO Rush, Search Console Annotations & Brand Filters, Google Ads & Reviews
Google AI Mode is now powered by the new Gemini 3 models. There may have been a Google search update this week, but what was it. Nano Banana is now in AI Mode, works in Google Ads and can make helpful content...
-
Google Wine Tasting Club In Dublin
Did you know that there is a wine tasting club at the Google office in Dublin? Well, there seems to be one. Here is one of several photos of the club posted on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- We've been working on a few proposals we'd like to bring to the web platform to make it easier to have more seamless navigations between pages., Barry Pollard on Bluesky
- Google crawler docs moved to a new home - no changes were made to the content, Barry Schwartz on X
- Help, Google search console showing internal server error of whole website., Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How amplifying creator content strengthens trust and lowers media costs
- Google Ads adds account-level political content setting
- Google DeepMind unveils image generation tool – Nano Banana Pro
- How industries are adapting to answer-driven search
- Google Search Console adds branded queries filter
- The Google Ads Demand Gen playbook
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- An overview of macro tech trends for 2026, as "AI eats the world": bubbles, the AI platform shift, Big Tech FOMO, capex, Nvidia, US power backlogs, and more, Benedict Evans
- ChatGPT launches group chats globally, TechCrunch
- Deeper understanding with Gemini’s interactive images, Google Blog
- Developers can build with Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image), Google Blog
- Early experiments in accelerating science with GPT-5, OpenAI
- Nano Banana Pro aka gemini-3-pro-image-preview is the best available image generation model, Simon Willison
- Nano Banana Pro image generation in Gemini: Prompt tips, Google Blog
- Teens Seek Mental-Health Help From Chatbots. That’s Dangerous, Says New Study., Wall Street Journal
- The Gemini app gets new image verification features, Google Blog
Analytics
- Slack Messages from GA4 and GTM Alerts, KRM Digital Marketing
Industry & Business
- Google Offers Voluntary Buyouts to UK Employees, Business Insider
- Google opens new hardware engineering hub in Taipei, Google Blog
- Westinghouse and Google Cloud partner on AI platform, Google Blog
- Who is OpenAI’s auditor?, Financial Times (Sub)
- 9th Circ. Urged To Revive Google Maps Antitrust Suit, Law360
- Altman Memo Forecasts ‘Rough Vibes’ Due to Resurgent Google, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- Wikipedia:Signs of AI writing, Wikipedia
Local & Maps
- Gemini in Android Auto: How to use an AI assistant in your car, Google Blog
- How to use the Apple Maps Library feature in iOS 18, AppleInsider
SEO
- How AI Search Is Changing the Way Conversions are Measured , Bing Webmaster Blog
- SEO as a Brand Protection Strategy in the AI Search Era, BruceClay
- Google set to fix scourge of misinformation searches, Pickr
- Decoded: Google Quality Rater Guidelines – Content Quality, Searchable
- Deindexing Alert via GSC API aka "Get an Email When a Page Falls Out of Google's Index.", Corina Burri
- Google CTR Stats – Changes Report for Q3 2025, Advanced Web Ranking
PPC
- A Publisher Made Just $174 From AI Crawlers. It Could Change the Industry., AdWeek
- Updates to Gambling and games policy: Puerto Rico (November 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help
- How to Succeed With Google Shopping During the Holiday Season (My Full Breakdown & Real-World Advice), FeedArmy
- Shopping season is here: final checks for a successful holiday season 2025, Google Merchant Center Help
Search Features
