Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Nano Banana Pro is insane and it works in AI Mode, Google Ads and is something you need to check out. Google Ads are now showing up in the wild in AI Mode on desktop. Google Local Service Ads has get competitive quotes buttons. Google AI Overviews has a notice box for double-checking the accuracy of the AI response. Google Ads now disallows offline gambling ads in more countries. And I posted my weekly SEO video reca.

