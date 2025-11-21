Google Ads In AI Mode Results In The Wild

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:42 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Computer Desk

More and more people are starting to see Google Ads within the Google AI Mode results. Google told us these ads were being tested on desktop AI Mode results back in May and over the past several weeks, more and more are starting to see them in the wild.

Greg Sterling spotted them yesterday and posted a screenshot on X - he said, "Saw first ads in AI Mode. Local search for HVAC repair."

Google Ads In Ai Mode Results

Then Brodie Clark was able to trigger them to and he posted some screenshots on X:

Google Ads In Ai Mode Results2

Brodie was a bit more dramatic with how he put it than Greg, Brodie wrote, "The time has come. Google is now showing ads within AI Mode for the first time ever."

I continue to see more and more people stumble on ads within AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode With Gemini 3, GEO Rush, Search Console Annotations & Brand Filters, Google Ads & Reviews

Nov 21, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads In AI Mode Results In The Wild

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:42 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Notice: Double-Check Important Information

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google LSAs Get Competitive Quotes & Request Multiple Opinions

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries
Next Story: Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.