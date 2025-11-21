Google Ads In Ai Mode Results

More and more people are starting to see Google Ads within the Google AI Mode results. Google told us these ads were being tested on desktop AI Mode results back in May and over the past several weeks, more and more are starting to see them in the wild.

Greg Sterling spotted them yesterday and posted a screenshot on X - he said, "Saw first ads in AI Mode. Local search for HVAC repair."

Then Brodie Clark was able to trigger them to and he posted some screenshots on X:

Brodie was a bit more dramatic with how he put it than Greg, Brodie wrote, "The time has come. Google is now showing ads within AI Mode for the first time ever."

I continue to see more and more people stumble on ads within AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.