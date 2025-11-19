Semrush will be acquired by Adobe, the two companies announced today. "Adobe and Semrush announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Adobe will acquire Semrush, a leading brand visibility platform, in an all-cash transaction for $12.00 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion," the press release said.

As a reminder, Semrush went public in 2021 and also later acquired Third Door Media. So this does have a big play in the search marketing industry.

“Brand visibility is being reshaped by generative AI, and brands that don’t embrace this new opportunity risk losing relevance and revenue,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business. “With Semrush, we’re unlocking GEO for marketers as a new growth channel alongside their SEO, driving more visibility, customer engagement and conversions across the ecosystem.”

“Adobe is an industry leader in helping marketers create personalized customer experiences at scale. With the advent of LLMs and AI-driven search, brands need to understand where and how their customers are engaging in these new channels,” said Bill Wagner, chief executive officer of Semrush. “This combination provides marketers more insights and capabilities to increase their discoverability across today’s evolving digital landscape.”

Oh and today is day two of SMX Next.

Some reaction from the industry:

It's official. Semrush is being acquired by Adobe for $1.9B. Questions remain about how that impacts Semrush operations, employees, etc. Also, Search Engine Land is owned by Semrush. What will Adobe do with it? I guess we'll find out more soon. https://t.co/GCOdWGP8uD — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 19, 2025

good deal at least for the retail holders 👀

now it's around 6 but Adobe gave 12 so at least retail ones got something if they bought below 12 — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) November 19, 2025

How did that work out for Magento? 🙄 — Ryan Freeman 🇨🇦⚾ (@RKF) November 19, 2025

Normally I worry that an acquisition will mean price rises and every add-on being charged, but SEMRush already had those areas well-covered... I'm definitely curious why Adobe have decided to do it, and why now... — Dan Thornton (@danthornton.net) November 19, 2025 at 8:38 AM

Forum discussion at X.