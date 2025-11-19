Google Ads New Original Conversion Value Metric

Google Ads may be rolling out a new metric named "Original Conversion Value." This shows the raw data before Google does anything with it.

As Natasha Kaurra wrote on LinkedIn - she was the first to spot this new metric - she wrote, "It shows your raw conversion value BEFORE Google’s automated tweaks, rules, or value adjustments kick in. (Think of it as the "uncooked" data.)"

Here is her screenshot:

Google Ads Original Conversion Value

"This metric reveals what’s really happening behind the scenes: unfiltered clarity for data geeks and growth strategists," she added. This can "unblock a TON of reporting confusion and help you spot issues before they snowball," she also wrote.

Adrian Dekker added, "This gives a clearer view of true performance and helps diagnose whether value rules are hiding real shifts in results."

