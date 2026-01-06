Google Added LLMs.txt To It's Web Sites For Other Reasons Than Discovery

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Nothing To See Here Google Logo

A month ago, Google added LLMs.txt files to many of its developer and documentation sites including the Search developer docs. As you know, Google pulled it off the Search developer docs within a day or so but the LLMs.txt files still remain on many of Google's other sites.

As John Mueller from Google explained then, it was a sitewide CMS change, and John and many of those who operate the content on those sites, were not aware of the change. I guess John was able to remove it from the site he controls but others Google sites still have them live.

A new Reddit thread asks why do those Google sites still have those LLMS.txt files up. Does it mean these are used for LLM Discovery and so on.

John replied to the thread saying, "Neither of these files are findable by default because they're not at the top-level on the site." "It's safe to assume that they're there for other purposes," he added.

What "other purposes," John did not specify but he is clearly saying it is not for the purpose of discovery.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

Oh, the graphic I used for the header of this article is clearly AI-generated...

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2026

Jan 6, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Hiring AI Answers & Search Quality Software Engineer

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Added LLMs.txt To It's Web Sites For Other Reasons Than Discovery

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Tests New Home Page Design Promoting Copilot

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Allow Ads For Prediction Markets

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Microsoft Bing Tests New Home Page Design Promoting Copilot
Next Story: Google Hiring AI Answers & Search Quality Software Engineer

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.