Google Email: Incentivized Reviews Require Proper Identification

Nov 19, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Reviews Box

Last month, we covered how we saw an "Incentivized" label on some product reviews within Google Search. Now, Google is emailing merchants and advertisers notifying them that they must properly tag incentivized reviews for Google.

Menachem Ani shared a snippet of the email on X that he received to a Google Merchant Center account. The email says:

Incentivized reviews require proper identification:

For greater transparency, every review boosted by incentives (gift cards, rewards points, discounts) needs to be tagged with the is_incentivized_review attribute in your data source.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

Google Incentivized Reviews Require Proper Identification

As a reminder, here is a screenshot of how it looks on the frontend:

Google Incentivized Review

Google's policies say:

Incentivized reviews: We may display reviews that have been obtained through incentives, such as gift cards or discounts. However, these incentives cannot be dependent on the sentiment of the review. If you provide an incentive for a review, you are required to use the [incentivized_review] attribute in your feed to properly disclose it.

Emmanuel Flossie did a deep dive on this on his blog - if you are looking to implement this, you should check out his post.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Share Icon On Ads

Nov 19, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Email: Incentivized Reviews Require Proper Identification

Nov 19, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Adds Asset-Level Editorial Review & Conversion Delay

Nov 19, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Original Conversion Value Metric

Nov 19, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Quotes From Google, Microsoft & Perplexity On GEO Rush

Nov 19, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2025

Nov 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Microsoft Advertising Adds Asset-Level Editorial Review & Conversion Delay
Next Story: Google Ads Tests Share Icon On Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.