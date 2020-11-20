Google Algorithm Update, Core Update By Years End, Passage Indexing & Manual Actions

This week, we had another unconfirmed Google algorithm update on November 17th and 19th. Google said there may not be another core update before the end of the year. Google said some updates can be jarring but they prefer to spread the updates out smoothly. Google’s manual actions are disappearing from Search Console, it seems like a bug. We learned more about Google Passage Indexing, it is a lifeline for pages with diluted content and is very different from featured snippets. Google finally migrated its disavow link tool and updated its remove outdated content tool. Microsoft and Google said they share crawl budgets between organic and ad bots. Google talked about indexing images, videos, audio and AMP and much more on its latest podcast. Google My Business owner replies to reviews seemed to stop working for some and Google is also testing a new dashboard for Google My Business. Oh, the local Q&A seems to restrict some answers to 440 characters. Google Ads wants you to switch to broad match, no, that is not a joke. Google Ads is also changing some campaigns without documenting those changes, here is how and when. Google is also rolling out the Insights Page feature, which looks pretty cool. Google is testing subcategories for its search results page. Microsoft re-launched its forums for Microsoft Advertising and Google moved its webmaster blog. Google quietly launched a small business advisors area. Google has a Thanksgiving easter egg and also an Alex Trek easter egg. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

