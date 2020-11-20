Daily Search Forum Recap: November 20, 2020

Nov 20, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Algorithm Update, Core Update By Years End, Passage Indexing & Manual Actions
    This week, we had another unconfirmed Google algorithm update on November 17th and 19th. Google said there may not be another core update before the end of the year. Google said some updates can be jarring...
  • Microsoft Bing Adds Green Secure Label To Search Results
    I am not sure if this is a test or if everyone can see it, but I see a green "secure" label in the Microsoft Bing search results for search results that are over HTTPS. I don't believe even Google ever tested a secure label in the search results, although Google does have an HTTPS ranking boost.
  • Google Ads Insights Page Beta Rolling Out To Some
    Several weeks ago Google told us they are working on new Insights page in Google Ads. The Insights page makes it easy for you to explore insights and emerging trends based on your business, Google said. It is now going to be rolling out over the next few weeks, available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
  • Google Webmaster Blogs Moved Locations
    As you know, Google renamed Google Webmaster Central to Google Search Central. But with that, as Google told us, they are moving the blogs to a new location. That move was made yesterday (they actually did some weird things that broke Wednesday night) but the move completed on Thursday.
  • Short Google Search Video On Rendering & Crawling
    How do you sum up how Google renders and crawls web sites in about two minutes? Well, John Mueller of Google was tasked to do just that and he managed to do it in this video.
  • Google My Business Dashboard Tests New Location Manager Interface
    Looks like Google is testing a new dashboard for the location list view in Google My Business. Claire Carlile shared a screen shot of the new design, which basically adds a pencil icon, photo icon and comment icon, with a new verified icon and a see your profile button.
  • Google Mural Painting In Office During The Pandemic
    It is nice to see Google doing some part in helping some local businesses keep busy doing the pandemic. Here is a photo from artist Katie Benn who was hired by Google to do some mural painting work at

