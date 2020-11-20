Microsoft Bing Adds Green Secure Label To Search Results

This seems to be a test, I see a green "secure" label in the Microsoft Bing search results for search results that are over HTTPS. I don't believe even Google ever tested a secure label in the search results, although Google does have an HTTPS ranking boost.

Here is a screen shot:

I was tipped off on this by Frank Sandtmann, someone who sends me a lot of Bing related changes. He also saw this being tested with a gray colored "secure" label.

I asked around if others are seeing the label, and some are not, some are seeing it in gray as well:

I see but mine are a bit different pic.twitter.com/lTm5KcANKV — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) November 20, 2020

I can see, but with little variations in visuals on Chrome and Edge. pic.twitter.com/Sq1OxPIAA5 — Praveen Sharma (@MusingPraveen) November 20, 2020

Not sure I like the "secure" label in the search results but it is a fun test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.