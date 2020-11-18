Google Updated Remove Outdated Content Tool

Google has also updated the remove outdated content tool. Google said the update is more visual, saying "we freshened the tool interface and also made the existing capabilities more intuitive to use."

This tool is to be used for removing outdated content and update the search results for pages or images that no longer exist, or pages that have removed important content.

Glenn Gabe noted that the old tool showed past removal requests, and this one is missing those:

Old requests are not there, though? Maybe there should be a message about that. — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 17, 2020

Google added a lot more detail to the page on when to use this tool, when not to use this tool, how to use it and the various statuses. You can check it out over here.

Just a quick note that this tool is for URLs where you are not the site-owner. For site-owners, use Google Search Console instead.

