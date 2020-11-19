Manual Actions Disappearing From Google Search Console

Nov 19, 2020 • 8:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

It seems like for many, the manual actions within Google Search Console are disappearing. This is no magic trick, instead it seems to be some sort of bug. Google has not yet confirmed it but I am seeing numerous reports of complaints around this from SEOs over the past 24-hours or so.

If you go check for your manual actions in Google Search Console, if you had some yesterday, you might not have them today. It should say "no issues detected" even if you know you have issues.

Here are some screen shot and complaints of this bug on Twitter:

So do not celebrate, yet, if you do not see any manual actions in Google Search Console - they may have just disappeared temporarily due to a bug.

Daniel Waisberg from Google, who works with the Search Console team, said he is looking into it:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Thanksgiving Easter Egg - Translate Gobble
 
blog comments powered by Disqus