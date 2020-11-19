Manual Actions Disappearing From Google Search Console

It seems like for many, the manual actions within Google Search Console are disappearing. This is no magic trick, instead it seems to be some sort of bug. Google has not yet confirmed it but I am seeing numerous reports of complaints around this from SEOs over the past 24-hours or so.

If you go check for your manual actions in Google Search Console, if you had some yesterday, you might not have them today. It should say "no issues detected" even if you know you have issues.

Here are some screen shot and complaints of this bug on Twitter:

@rustybrick

Definitely, bug!

3 of my manual actions have disappeared just a few hours ago! Did not submit any reconsideration request & no email from search console! pic.twitter.com/umdSB83WG5 — Onnorokom Manush (@RealOnnorokom) November 18, 2020

Have Google screwed up again? It seems that all manual actions disappeared yesterday - Don't get too excited guys, I'm sure they will be back within 48hrs. pic.twitter.com/2VB9xmvTgr — Rick Lomas (@ricklomas) November 19, 2020

Just did a site: search for the site in the screenshot above. They were dealing with a pure spam penalty and were deindexed. Still no pages for this site shown on the site: search.



My guess is this is a GSC bug. But we'll see! — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) November 18, 2020

Exactly the same happened to us. Also yesterday. — Bartosz Góralewicz (@bart_goralewicz) November 19, 2020

There's definitely something going on. @DylanAdamek1 just checked several of our manual action clients they all show no current manual actions.



But none have a message saying the action was removed. pic.twitter.com/j8tmpm6Fwo — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) November 18, 2020

So do not celebrate, yet, if you do not see any manual actions in Google Search Console - they may have just disappeared temporarily due to a bug.

Daniel Waisberg from Google, who works with the Search Console team, said he is looking into it:

Looking into it... — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) November 19, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.