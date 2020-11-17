Google Tests Subcategories In Search Results

Google seems to be testing, or maybe it is some weird bug, these sub-category tabs in the Google search results. SEMRush spotted this and posted a screen shot on Twitter, here is that screen shot (click it to enlarge):

SEMRush said "A new SERP test from #Google?💣It looks like they are testing different sub-tab categories for product related searches to make navigating to things like "Reviews" easier."

Now maybe it is a new form of the side bar filter design that Google made live for some queries and tests in other areas? I am not sure.

SEMRush is not the only one seeing this:

Hey @rustybrick, do you know when Google started testing this tabbed/filterable "Overview | Stores | Videos | Reviews" layout? This is the first time I saw it: pic.twitter.com/raUHh6FxsY — John W. DeFeo (@johndefeo) November 17, 2020

I suspect when you click on them, it anchors you to the sub-set of search results with those category names?

My first glance is that I do not like it.

