Google Webmaster Blogs Moved Locations

As you know, Google renamed Google Webmaster Central to Google Search Central. But with that, as Google told us, they are moving the blogs to a new location. That move was made yesterday (they actually did some weird things that broke Wednesday night) but the move completed on Thursday.

The new blog location is at developers.google.com/search/blog. If you go to the old address, https://webmasters.googleblog.com/, it will do some sort of weird redirect. At the time I checked it, it was not sending a redirect header server status code but maybe it will be fixed when this is published.

In any event, here is what the blog now looks like (click to enlarge):

I like the internal pages, it shows you the navigation to the old posts by date all in the side bar:

You can easily find the first blog post written on August 08, 2005 by Vanessa Fox named Just getting started....

Also, you can toggle languages at the top right of the page. The languages currently supported are English, Bahasa Indonesia, Deutsch, Español, Français, Italiano, Polski, Português – Brasil, Tiếng Việt, Türkçe, Русский, العربيّة, हिंदी, ภาษาไทย, 中文 – 简体, 中文 – 繁體, 日本語, 한국어. Keep in mind, not all blog posts were translated to all languages. Google wrote "We're still working on moving translated blog posts, so it may take some time until you see translated content appearing on the blog. When posts are translated, you'll be able to select your language on this site and get the translated content, compared to the previous blog setup where you needed to know the URL."

Forum discussion at Twitter.