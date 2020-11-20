Google My Business Dashboard Tests New Location Manager Interface

Nov 20, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Looks like Google is testing a new dashboard for the location list view in Google My Business. Claire Carlile shared a screen shot of the new design, which basically adds a pencil icon, photo icon and comment icon, with a new verified icon and a see your profile button.

You might be able to see this yourself in Google My Business.

Claire Carlile shared this screen shot on Twitter:

click for full size

Here is the current version:

click for full size

It is not a huge difference but it does give you quicker access to visually see what changes are needed (not that red dot indicator) and to more sections of your Google My Business profile.

Here is a bit more from Claire:

Small things can make a huge difference...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

