Google My Business Dashboard Tests New Location Manager Interface

Looks like Google is testing a new dashboard for the location list view in Google My Business. Claire Carlile shared a screen shot of the new design, which basically adds a pencil icon, photo icon and comment icon, with a new verified icon and a see your profile button.

You might be able to see this yourself in Google My Business.

Claire Carlile shared this screen shot on Twitter:

Here is the current version:

It is not a huge difference but it does give you quicker access to visually see what changes are needed (not that red dot indicator) and to more sections of your Google My Business profile.

Here is a bit more from Claire:

So, a tour of this new GMB dash 1) red dot next to ✏️ means there are external edits 2) add a photo/video 📷 3) add post (not present if no posts functionality for that biz) 🧐 and 4) view business profile in search #GoogleMyBusiness #LocalSEO pic.twitter.com/0IAVsM8IHE — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) November 19, 2020

Small things can make a huge difference...

Forum discussion at Twitter.