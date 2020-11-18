Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update November 17th & 18th?

I am seeing some evidence of another unconfirmed Google Search Ranking algorithm update starting around November 17th, yesterday, and progressing through today, November 18th. There is chatter within the SEO forums and social media and many of the tools are showing spikes, some really significant spikes on November 17th and/or 18th.

The chatter is not yet off the charts, in terms of SEOs checking their rankings and checking their client's traffic and then posting in the forums with deep concern. But there is 100% an uptick in chatter in the forums compared to a normal day. Let me share some of the posts from the forums.

The WebmasterWorld forums is beginning to heat up with chatter:

Discover is not zero now, Google has started picking a few new articles, but I'm still 90% down. Looks like it was some glitch or another update is coming out.

Seeing weird activity for the first time in a long time... both Semrush and a casual check of our main keywords show unusual drops in the SERPs this morning. But, our overall traffic is stronger this morning than expected for a Tuesday morning.

Once again lots of fluctuation going on now ...

A nightmare for us today in France -50%

Seems like the conversions from the Ads went back up yesterday but today, again, total death (and I still hold firm to my belief that algo updates now tie with the Google Ads as well). Organic conversions in the morning also completely dead. It's like everything with Google right now is so volatile that you can't even plan any strategies accordingly.

@rustybrick Hi Barry, Any noise about algo update @Marie_Haynes lot of fluctuation in rankings. — Dinesh Singh (@kumarsinghdk) November 18, 2020

Even though SEMrush Sensor doesn´s show big movements, I see strange jumps and volatility in rankings today. What about you? @rustybrick #seo #serps #rankings #semrushsensor — Markus D. (@seo_markus) November 17, 2020

And a bunch more...

Here are the charts from the tracking tools.

Mozcast (curious to see what happens later when it updates):

SERPmetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

SERPstat:

SEMRush:

Even the local rankings are a bit volatile.

BrightLocal:

Have you noticed major changes for your sites or client sites in Google organic search?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.