Microsoft: BingBot & Adixbot Share The Same Crawl Budget Per Site

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that BingBot and Adixbot, the Microsoft Merchant Center crawler, share the same crawl budget that is set in Bing Webmaster Tools. He said this one Twitter when asked about it.

Fabrice Canel added that if you launch a new ads campaign with Microsoft Advertising, you should increase Crawl Rate via Bing Webmasters Tools Crawl Control.

Yes Marc. bingbot and adixbot share the same crawl budget per site. So best practice: if you launch an ads campaign, you should increase Crawl Rate via Bing Webmasters Tools Crawl Control https://t.co/ZCf2NNgMeV #SEO should review and boost their site Crawl Rate as appropriate. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) November 13, 2020

It makes sense that this would be shared because you do not want to overload the servers you crawl and sharing crawl budget like this, when you can, makes a lot of sense. In fact, if Google and Bing can team up to share a unified crawl budget, that would be even better but I doubt they can do that.

I asked Google if the same rule applies for GoogleBot and the Google ad specific bots or not. Google said it does and a new story is published on that.

Forum discussion at Twitter.