Google My Business Review Owner Replies Not Displaying For Some

I am seeing a number of complaints around Google My Business review replies, the replies owners leave on reviews, not all showing up. I am not sure if the issue is resolved, but based on my tests over the past 12-hours or so, it seems when I leave replies for reviews I see them, plus I see some old replies.

Some are saying that some replies are showing up but most are not. You can see a ton of complaints both in the Local Search Forums and Google My Business Help forums. Here are some of the complaints:

There's a new wave with disappeared review replies - more than 1000 are missing for some of my businesses. I am in communication with GS, but haven't received any helpful explanation or support yet.

I came here for this very reason and found this thread (thanks forum search). I have noticed this happened to our GMB. I reply to every review almost within a few hours (minus when I sleep) but two days ago I noticed a bunch of replies has vanished. Not seeing a pattern on which ones have vanished. The missing replies seem random and go back as far as "12 weeks ago" -- 46 in total. I am hesitant to start re-replying to them in hopes they come back. Plus, a lot of the replies I post are long!

I am the assistant manager of Molly MacPherson's and I am the sole employee responsible for replying to all Google Reviews. I have been doing this for years with no issue. I just looked at our Savannah location reviews and many of my responses have disappeared. Not all of them have disappeared either as you can see in my screenshot. It is showing I haven't responded to 30+ of them. I also manage the other location and there is no issue with those reviews. So im not sure what happened to my replies. Now if i do reply it will look like its been months..my boss is not gonna be happy if he thinks I've waited months to reply to some people..

Just noting that this also happened to me today (I respond to all of our reviews) and today it appears that 16 of our reviews are missing responses and I got a prompt to do so. I sure hope these aren't lost in the ether somewhere! Thanks for checking in with the team on that, Krystal.

Joy Hawkins, a local SEO expert said "yes, I'm seeing more and more reports of this over the last 24 hours. We'll be posting an article about it this morning."

Krystal Taing, a Google Product Expert said "this has been reported by a few other users as well. We are waiting to hear back from the team and will share updates as soon as we have them."

So there seems to be a widespread issue but in my tests, I see old replies:

I also tested adding a new reply and it showed up immediately (I checked in a signed out browser also):

In any event, if you are seeing this issue, you are not alone - Google seems to be working on a fix or maybe have fixed it already.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums and Google My Business Help.