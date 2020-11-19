Microsoft Re-Launches Its Advertising Community & Forum

Microsoft is launching, again, a community forum for its search ad side of the business. It is called the Microsoft Advertising Community and can be found over here or within the larger Microsoft Community portal.

Here is a screen shot, you need to click on the Microsoft Community link by expanding to show more communities:

This is not the first or second time Microsoft had online forums for the search ad business. I do hope this one lasts and is able to provide the support and attention from the SEM/PPC community it deserves.

Microsoft wrote it "recently created a dedicated Microsoft Advertising Community to empower our users to share ideas, ask questions, and get information from peers. We’ll also be providing support from our own Microsoft Advertising Specialists, who regularly monitor the forums to help provide answers to any burning questions."

Vote on helpful threads, join in discussions, Microsoft said. You can also read the Microsoft Community Code of Conduct and Community FAQs.

