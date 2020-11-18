Google Disavow Tool Finally Migrated To New Search Console

Nov 18, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google has finally migrated the old version of the disavow link tool to the new version of Google Search Console. With that, Google made the form prettier, added the ability to download the file as text and added more errors to the error reports for uploaded files.

Here is the announcement:

We were not sure if this tool would actually ever be migrated, in fact, Google survey us about the tool in April 2019. But to get rid of a tool that SEOs fought for years for, that launched in 2012, seems like a sad thing to do. So Google finally migrated it, a year after shutting down the old Search Console.

Here is a screen shot of the old version:

click for full size

Here is the new one:

click for full size

John Mueller says his thing about not really needing the tool but...

