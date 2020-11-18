Google Disavow Tool Finally Migrated To New Search Console

Google has finally migrated the old version of the disavow link tool to the new version of Google Search Console. With that, Google made the form prettier, added the ability to download the file as text and added more errors to the error reports for uploaded files.

Here is the announcement:

Today we're completing the migration of the Disavow links tool to the new Search Console interface 🎊



✅ Improved interface

✅ Download a disavow file as a text file

✅ Error reports for uploaded files are no longer limited to 10 errors



Read more at https://t.co/KSY9a4o3Pp pic.twitter.com/TRKFx0XCEI — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 17, 2020

We were not sure if this tool would actually ever be migrated, in fact, Google survey us about the tool in April 2019. But to get rid of a tool that SEOs fought for years for, that launched in 2012, seems like a sad thing to do. So Google finally migrated it, a year after shutting down the old Search Console.

Here is a screen shot of the old version:

Here is the new one:

John Mueller says his thing about not really needing the tool but...

I know *you* don't need this tool, but if you're asking for a friend that accidentally bought links (or whatever) in the past, the disavow links tool is a good way to help clean that up.



The core functionality has not changed, all of the usual tweets apply. It's a UI update. https://t.co/1jMjDqLwdr — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) November 17, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter