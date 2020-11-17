Google Quietly Launches Small Business Advisors

Five years ago, yes, that long ago, Google first began seeking applications for small business experts to become official Google Advisors. Well, after five-years, Google has launched its official Google Small Business Advisors program.

This program is available for businesses located in the US. They can consult with Small Business Advisors about Google products. These small businesses can schedule a one-on-one, 50-minute video call with a specially-trained Google Advisor who can:

Provide guidance directly from Google

Tailor recommendations based on the business’s specific business needs

Help the business master Google products like My Business, Ads, Analytics, and more

Currently, Google offers 50-minute Small Business Advisors appointments at no cost. But the normal cost for this service is $39.99 USD per 50-minute appointment. So this may change sometime in the future.

Here is how to book an appointment with a Google Small Business Advisor:

On your computer, sign in to Small Business Advisors.

On the Overview tab, in the top right corner click Book appointment .

tab, in the top right corner click . Select an appointment time, the products you want to discuss, and your objectives for the meeting.

On the confirmation page, click Confirm appointment . When you click Confirm appointment, you agree with Google's privacy policy.

. You’ll receive a booking confirmation email that contains a link to join your video call at the scheduled time.

Your Google Small Business Advisor can help you with:

Google My Business

Google Ads

Google Workspace

Google Analytics

YouTube

Any other Google product that supports small businesses

Here are the FAQs on this program and if you want to apply to be a small business advisor, you can do so over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.