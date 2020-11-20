Google Ads Insights Page Beta Rolling Out To Some

Several weeks ago Google told us they are working on new Insights page in Google Ads. The Insights page makes it easy for you to explore insights and emerging trends based on your business, Google said. It is now going to be rolling out over the next few weeks, available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Google updated us saying "to help you stay on top of these emerging trends and more, we're rolling out the Insights page as a beta over the next few weeks."

Here is why Google says you should use the insights page:

Get insights tailored to your business: The Insights page looks for trends across Google that are relevant to the products and services that you advertise.

Understand your performance: Drill into each insight to more detailed information about your account's performance and new areas of potential opportunity.

Act on recommendations: Insights are integrated with account Recommendations , making it easy to take action.

The example Google gave was for "a pet store looking to reach more customers. With the Insights page, you can see rising demand for “dog subscription boxes” and “dog toys”. You can then act on these trends by creating campaigns to reach new pet owners, or even explore selling dog care packages."

Here is a screen shot:

You can dive in deeper:

It also gives you related and suggested trends:

Oh, and of course, Google adds them to its recommendations system:

There is a lot more detail in this help document.

