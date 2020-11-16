Google Local Q&A Limited To 440 Characters From 1,000?

Google My Business has this Q&A feature where people can ask question and others can answer those questions directly on a business local listing. The character limit for the answer was 1,000 characters but now it seems to have dropped to 440 characters.

Just to be clear, the question character limit was 250 characters and the answer character limit was 1,000. The answer limit has changed to 440. It is not clear if this is a bug or a change Google made.

This comes from the Local Search Forums where klharris08 wrote "I was testing Google Q&A and we now see examples that the Answer can be cut off after 440 characters. I always thought it was max 1000, but we’re seeing that isn’t always the case. You can see the rest of the answer if you click “Answer” but it gets cut off otherwise."

This is kind of important because the Q&A results for local listings is a big local SEO strategy.

Although, someone just said as of this morning, they got up to 800 characters posted.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.