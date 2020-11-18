Who Is Alex Trebek Google Search Easter Egg

Nov 18, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story
Share This
 

As you know, Alex Trebek passed on a couple weeks ago, after a public battle with cancer. On November 16th, I believe, Google added a little easter egg to the search results for a search on his name - [Alex Trebek]. The "Did you mean" result added "WHO IS" to the result.

Here is a screen shot on desktop search (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Here it is on mobile:

Alex will be missed deeply by so many people, including those in the SEO community.

Hat tip to @SeanTHarringto1 for spotting this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Who Is Your SEO Mentor '¤ï'
 
blog comments powered by Disqus