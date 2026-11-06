This week, we covered Facebook’s latest AI-slop strategy that likely will get hit by Google’s scaled content abuse policy. Google said important URLs can still show in Google Search even after a 400 status code, for some time. Did your homepage drop out of the index? That might be a sign of quality issues. Google updated the crawled - currently not indexed documentation. Google emailed some sites over the site reputation abuse policy rules changing in the EEA. We have a fuller list of Google’s twiddlers. Google Search Console had this weird spike in clicks in the performance report. Reddit’s stock price dropped big time after they complained about Google Search traffic dropping. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report. Google AI Mode is integrating home services booking. Google is testing removing AI Mode buttons from Google Search,. Google AI Overviews for brands are moved to the right of the page now. Google AI Mode can now show up to four ads. Google Ads expanded its AI-content disclosure to more regions. Google Ads assets scheduling now has day grouping. Google Business Profiles has new car dealership inventory options. Google will turn off Search for K-12 schools, you can turn it back on but not turn off AI. OpenAI said ChatGPT has 20% of the search volume Google has. ChatGPT ads get wider, multi-image ads expand and much more. ChatGPT Ads bidding options for Max Bid and Mac CPC are changing on November 9th. Microsoft Clarity has agentic analytics, ask Clarity and more. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay 𓍲 one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out. Just a note: Bruce Clay is actively looking for new, AI-SEO-savvy recruits for staff positions, and also for potential business partners that may want to help carry forward the Bruce Clay global brand.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!