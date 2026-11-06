Microsoft Bing has a new AI feature in its search results named "AI visual summary." This AI visual summary button is appended to an individual search snippet and when you click on it, it loads a an AI-generated graphic summarizing the page's content.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted about this on Search Engine Watch and on X who shared this GIF of it in action:

This really looks like when you ask AI to make a graphic for you of a web page. It looks like AI-slop to me but hey...

Khushal wrote, "When users click the button, an AI-generated infographic-style image appears on the right side of the search page. It provides a larger visual summary of the content, allowing users to explore the information in a more visual format."

I am not a fan...

Forum discussion at X.