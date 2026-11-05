Google has added home services booking integration within AI Mode. Google has partnered with partners like Angi Home, Thumbtack, Housecall, and GetJobber and will add ServiceTitan soon. It works as expected, Google adds booking buttons to the home services listing within the AI Mode results.

Robby Stein from Google announced this on X and wrote, "Today, we’re making it even easier to research & book home services with direct links in AI Mode."

Here is a screenshot:

This is available within the United States only right now.

He said he used it and wrote this story:

I had a plumbing emergency at home recently (main line backed up, water coming up fast), and Search really came through. Pulled up AI Mode and just described my situation. It handled everything: compared local pricing, checked reviews, and made recommendations based on my situation. I quickly booked a great plumber who came right out and got it fixed. Give it a try the next time you need a hand around the house.

Here is his video:

Today, we’re making it even easier to research & book home services with direct links in AI Mode through partners like @angi_home @thumbtack @housecall & @GetJobber (and @ServiceTitan coming soon). It's available now in the U.S. I had a plumbing emergency at home recently (main line backed up, water coming up fast), and Search really came through. Pulled up AI Mode and just described my situation. It handled everything: compared local pricing, checked reviews, and made recommendations based on my situation. I quickly booked a great plumber who came right out and got it fixed. Give it a try the next time you need a hand around the house. — Robby Stein (@rmstein) November 4, 2026

Forum discussion at X.