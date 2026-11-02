Google AI Overviews For Brands Moved To Right Column

Nov 2, 2026 - 12:15 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google

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Google has moved the AI Overviews for many brand-related keywords to the right-hand column of the search results page. Previously, they appeared at the top or middle of the main search results section.

For example, here is what a search results page looks like for a search for [Apple]:

Apple Brand Ai Overview Panel

This is what it looked like before:

Google Ai Overview Mid Apple

Chris Long spotted this and posted about this on X, he wrote "Whoa, Google is changing the way they're showing AI Overviews for brand searches. Instead of a Knowledge Panel, they're showing AI Overviews for brand terms in the right column."

Here are tons of other examples:

Zillow Brand Ai Overview Panel

Coke Brand Ai Overview Panel

Google Brand Ai Overview Panel

Search Engine Roundtable Google Search 11 02 2026 06 02 Pm

Ser Brand Ai Overview Panel

I think this works much better than having it in the main results, but at the same time, it is not great to trust that AI will do a good enough job writing about your brand than your own website would...

There are essentially replacing brand knowledge panels with AI Overviews.

David McSweeney spotted this a couple of days earlier and posted it on X:

And the day before David was Sachin Patel:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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