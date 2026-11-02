Google has moved the AI Overviews for many brand-related keywords to the right-hand column of the search results page. Previously, they appeared at the top or middle of the main search results section.

For example, here is what a search results page looks like for a search for [Apple]:

This is what it looked like before:

Chris Long spotted this and posted about this on X, he wrote "Whoa, Google is changing the way they're showing AI Overviews for brand searches. Instead of a Knowledge Panel, they're showing AI Overviews for brand terms in the right column."

Here are tons of other examples:

I think this works much better than having it in the main results, but at the same time, it is not great to trust that AI will do a good enough job writing about your brand than your own website would...

There are essentially replacing brand knowledge panels with AI Overviews.

David McSweeney spotted this a couple of days earlier and posted it on X:

Unless I missed it previously, seems to me like Google has changed the layout for branded searches, with AI overviews now generally in a right panel on desktop (or in some cases further down the page). Assuming it is a change, it's a good one. Seeing some other variations too. https://t.co/lbfwBuqmL4 — David McSweeney (@top5seo) October 31, 2026

And the day before David was Sachin Patel:

Google Knowledge Panel now shows an AI-generated label https://t.co/nkf0mCwDj3 https://t.co/IP51h5hsFI — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 27, 2026

Forum discussion at X.