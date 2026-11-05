Google Business Profiles Car Dealership Inventory Limited Pilot

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:15 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Car Dealership

Google Business Profiles is testing a "new feature pilot" for car dealership inventory, which has limited availability. This seems different from Google's previous local car listings, cars for sale and inventory options. Google added this to the help documentation under the title "Car dealership inventory (limited availability)" within how to edit your profile.

You can see the new section added over here between the hotel information and Q&A sections - it was not there earlier. It says:

In a new feature pilot, Google displays available sales inventory on dealership Business Profiles. Customers can search, sort, and learn about your cars, which might make customers come to your dealership. If you're a car dealer, or work with car dealers, and want to try this feature, fill out the interest form.

When you get access to this, you can update your car sales inventory under Edit Profile and then the section that says "Cars for Sale." Google wrote:

Partners who sign up for the pilot can manage this functionality on Google Search. To update sales inventory, select Edit Profile and then Cars for Sale. You can choose if you want to show the cars for sale and select preferred data providers.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Car Dealership Inventory Doc

Google is calling this a "new feature pilot" even though it seems awfully like the local car listings, cars for sale and inventory options from a several years ago in Google Business Profiles. This is also different from sponsored vehicle ads.

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