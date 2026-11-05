OpenAI has just emailed advertisers within ChatGPT Ads about bidding options changes coming Monday, November 9. This impacts advertisers using Max Bid or Max CPC bidding options. "Starting Monday, November 9, you can optionally choose a cost target in Ads Manager when you create a campaign or update an existing one," OpenAI wrote.

What is changing?

Target cost per action (Target CPA) is launching for conversion campaigns. Target CPA will replace Max Bid for new conversion campaigns in Ads Manager. You set the average amount you’d like to pay for a conversion, such as a purchase or lead, and our system adjusts bids and delivery toward that target. Existing campaigns will continue to serve as Max Bid campaigns, but advertisers will have the option to change their bidding strategy if they want to deliver towards a target CPA.

Target CPA will replace Max Bid for new conversion campaigns in Ads Manager. You set the average amount you’d like to pay for a conversion, such as a purchase or lead, and our system adjusts bids and delivery toward that target. Existing campaigns will continue to serve as Max Bid campaigns, but advertisers will have the option to change their bidding strategy if they want to deliver towards a target CPA. Target cost per click (Target CPC) is launching for click campaigns. Target CPC will replace Max CPC for new click campaigns in Ads Manager. While Max CPC caps individual bids, Target CPC lets our system bid above or below your target in each auction. OpenAI said it aims to deliver as many clicks as possible from your budget while working toward your desired average CPC you set. Existing campaigns will continue to serve as maximum CPC campaigns, but advertisers will have the option to change their bidding strategy if they want to deliver towards a target CPC.

Target CPC will replace Max CPC for new click campaigns in Ads Manager. While Max CPC caps individual bids, Target CPC lets our system bid above or below your target in each auction. OpenAI said it aims to deliver as many clicks as possible from your budget while working toward your desired average CPC you set. Existing campaigns will continue to serve as maximum CPC campaigns, but advertisers will have the option to change their bidding strategy if they want to deliver towards a target CPC. Max Bid and Max CPC will retire on January 1, 2027. For existing conversion campaigns still using Max Bid, Target CPA will replace it. For existing click campaigns still using Max CPC, Target CPC will replace it.

For existing conversion campaigns still using Max Bid, Target CPA will replace it. For existing click campaigns still using Max CPC, Target CPC will replace it. Maximize results (autobid) is part of our intelligent-by-default approach, now called intelligent bidding. OpenAI's system will continue to automatically adjust bids and delivery to help you get the most results from your budget.

Here are the recommendations listed by OpenAI:

Start your transition now. Review your campaigns today and begin moving to Target CPA and Target CPC on November 9.

Review your campaigns today and begin moving to Target CPA and Target CPC on November 9. Check conversion signals. For conversion campaigns, confirm Pixel or Conversions API is sending the selected event to the data source linked to your campaign. Use Event Quality Score (EQS) warnings to identify signal-quality issues and resolve gaps now.

For conversion campaigns, confirm Pixel or Conversions API is sending the selected event to the data source linked to your campaign. Use Event Quality Score (EQS) warnings to identify signal-quality issues and resolve gaps now. Review bids against actual CPA or CPC. Use recent actual CPA or CPC to choose realistic targets. Set or adjust this as you transition campaigns. Restrictive targets or weak conversion signals can reduce ad delivery and leave budget unspent.

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