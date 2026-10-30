OpenAI just sent its weekly email update to advertisers announcing the ChatGPT Ads are live in 26 more countries, a new wider standard ad unit format, Multi-image ads are now available in open beta to all advertisers, Shopify integration is now available internationally and Shopify integration is now available internationally.

Wider Ad Unit

ChatGPT Ads is rolling out a wider standard ad unit format. OpenAI said this is a new, wider standard ad card that uses more of the conversation width on desktop. This ad format uses existing campaigns and creative, so no advertiser action is needed, OpenAI added.

Here is what it looks like:

Some of the other announcements are kind of old, like expanding to 26 countries and over 100,000 advertisers. ChatGPT Ads are now available in 89 countries worldwide. Creative enhancements are being auto-enabled, which we covered. Multi-image ads are now available in open beta to all advertisers and more.

Here is the email OpenAI sent:

Forum discussion at X.