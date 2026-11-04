Google Ai Mode With Four Ads

Google can now show up to four Google Ads in the AI Mode responses for a single query. I mean, I am not sure if this is new, being that Google Ads has been showing four ads for search results officially since 2016 but we do know Google said it will show more ads, more often, in AI Mode during its earnings call.

Sachin Patel posted a screenshot on Search Engine Watch showing four ads for an AI Mode query in Google - here is that screenshot:

Generally, you would see one or two ads, sometimes three. But I guess with Google not being able to monetize those clicks as well in search than they can in AI Mode, Google is now showing up to four ads... Of course, we will also see multiturn ads, ads on follow up queries, in the US. So even more ads are coming...

I guess we will be seeing an increase in ad earnings from Google next quarter?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.