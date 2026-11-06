Google Shopping Dominating The European Product Search Results

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Europe Shopping Cart

As you know, Google dropped its free product listings in Europe because of the Digital Markets Act. Google called it the biggest reduction in search quality in its history. But data from BrightEdge says that Google Shopping appears 16 to 35 times more often than the next

BrightEdge wrote, "Google Shopping leads the new box." The Google Shopping box "appears 16 to 35 times as often as the next-largest service, and 71% of Comparison Sites appearances land in the top four result positions," they found.

Here is the data for Spain, Italy, France and Germany:

Brightedge Data

"Across the four markets analyzed, 71% of Comparison Sites appearances fell in the top four result positions, from 61% in France to 76% in Spain and Italy, so the box is premium space," BrightEdge said.

I spotted this via Mike Ryan, who is based in Austria :) and he said on X, The sense of this change was to bolster CSS visibility. However, I have never (EVER) seen a single CSS get spotlighted except for Google Shopping. That's just my n=1, but data from Brightedge suggests Google is anywhere from 16x to 35x more visible than top CSS competitors."

Super interesting...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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