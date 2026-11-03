Is your home page the only page indexed by Google Search? Were other pages of your site previously indexed and are no longer showing up in Google's index? Well, that might be a Google Search quality issue with your website.

John Mueller from Google said that without knowing more details, having only your home page indexed after the site was fully indexed previously, can be a sign of a quality issue with the overall website.

Sarah Blocksidge asked on Bluesky the other day:

I was wondering if you have any advice on this- last year our client got hacked, we cleaned it up, and they've been in limbo ever since, no matter what we try. Only their homepage is indexed, and we can't get GSC to crawl any internal links or index any other pages on the site.

John Mueller replied:

It's impossible to say without more information :-), but off-hand, this sounds like a general quality issue that might be unrelated to the hack (unless the hack was in place for a long time - ca many months). Times timing makes it hard to notice, eg when the hack & a core update happen together.

I mean, he knows there can be other issues, such as the hack never fully being cleaned up, or a technical issue but for some reason, he said it "sounds a general quality issue that might be unrelated to the hack."

John Mueller has referenced similar situations as quality issues before - many times...

Here is a screenshot of these posts:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.