Google Pushing AI Mode Users To Opt In To Personal Intelligence

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Search Pop Over

Google is throwing up pop-up notifications in AI Mode to encourage searchers to turn on Personal Intelligence. The pop-up says "Supercharge Search with Personal Intelligence" with a blue continue button to configure it.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this on Search Engine Watch - he wrote, "The popup appears to encourage users to connect more of their Google apps to Search so results can be more personalized."

Here is the screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Personal Intelligence Popup

Personal Intelligence turns on connected apps within AI Mode as well.

The pop-up also says:

Make Search uniquely yours by connecting more of your Google apps, all while safeguarding your info. You're in control and can change this anytime.

You can also use it without content apps.

But the pop-up seems a bit extreme to me, despite Google having done things like this before.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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