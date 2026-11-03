Google has updated the page indexing report help documentation, specifically the "Crawled - currently not indexed" section. It now says Google doesn't index all pages, this is a common message, it doesn't necessarily indicate an issue and more.

Google wrote in summary:

Google crawled the page but it was not indexed

Google does not index all pages

It is a common message for many sites

It doesn't mean you need to take any action

Use the URL inspection tool for more diagnostic information

Reach out to Google if you think it is an error on Google's end

It is a bit weird there is no mention of quality issues, since Google mentioned that not just once but twice.

The new text now reads:

Crawled - currently not indexed The page was crawled by Google but not indexed. Google doesn't index all pages across the web, so this is a common message for many sites and doesn't necessarily indicate an issue that needs attention. If you see this message for important pages, use the URL Inspection tool and other tools to diagnose if there are any issues on your site that are preventing the pages from appearing, such as if you've blocked them from our crawlers. If you've fully diagnosed potential issues and suspect there is an indexing bug due to a complete, site-wide problem with indexing, use the report an indexing issue form.

Here is a screenshot of it:

The old version read:

Crawled - currently not indexed The page was crawled by Google but not indexed. It may or may not be indexed in the future; no need to resubmit this URL for crawling.

Screenshot of the old page:

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