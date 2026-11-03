Google Updates Crawled - Currently Not Indexed Details

Nov 3, 2026 - 4:15 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Bot Denied

Google has updated the page indexing report help documentation, specifically the "Crawled - currently not indexed" section. It now says Google doesn't index all pages, this is a common message, it doesn't necessarily indicate an issue and more.

Google wrote in summary:

  • Google crawled the page but it was not indexed
  • Google does not index all pages
  • It is a common message for many sites
  • It doesn't mean you need to take any action
  • Use the URL inspection tool for more diagnostic information
  • Reach out to Google if you think it is an error on Google's end

It is a bit weird there is no mention of quality issues, since Google mentioned that not just once but twice.

The new text now reads:

Crawled - currently not indexed

The page was crawled by Google but not indexed. Google doesn't index all pages across the web, so this is a common message for many sites and doesn't necessarily indicate an issue that needs attention.

If you see this message for important pages, use the URL Inspection tool and other tools to diagnose if there are any issues on your site that are preventing the pages from appearing, such as if you've blocked them from our crawlers.

If you've fully diagnosed potential issues and suspect there is an indexing bug due to a complete, site-wide problem with indexing, use the report an indexing issue form.

Here is a screenshot of it:

Google Crawled Currently Not Indexed New

The old version read:

Crawled - currently not indexed

The page was crawled by Google but not indexed. It may or may not be indexed in the future; no need to resubmit this URL for crawling.

Screenshot of the old page:

Google Crawled Currently Not Indexed Old

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Updates Crawled - Currently Not Indexed Details

Nov 3, 2026 - 4:15 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Performance Reports Showing Weird Spike In Clicks For Some Sites

Nov 3, 2026 - 10:54 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2026

Nov 3, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Will Turn Off Google Search For K-12 Schools & Testing Learning Beta

Nov 3, 2026 - 9:44 am
Google

Google AI Mode Biased: It Only Shows Links To Google Flights

Nov 3, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Removing AI Mode Button From Search Bar

Nov 3, 2026 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Performance Reports Showing Weird Spike In Clicks For Some Sites

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.