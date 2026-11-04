Google just sent out emails to some sites that have site reputation abuse policy manual actions that those manual actions won't impact the search results within the EEA, European Economic Area. This actually took effect on August 30, 2026, but now, two months later, Google is notifying site owners via Google Search Console.

The email was posted by Glenn Gabe on X and it reads:

New Site Reputation Policy Change Google has recently made some changes to its site reputation policy within the EEA. For pages that were previously subject to a manual action under the site reputation policy, the previous manual action will no longer impact search results shown to users within the EEA. Click here to view the changes to the policy, and here for further information.

Glenn wrote, "New site reputation abuse emails went out just now to sites that have been impacted by SRA manual actions in the past. The email explains the changes based on how sites will be handled for users in the EEA." "Note, this seems to have gone out to sites that don't have manual actions now for SRA (although they did at some point in the past)," Glenn added.

Here is his screenshot:

There is also this message that is displayed in the manual actions viewer within Search Console - "View related messages":

As a reminder, Google came up with the site reputation abuse policy when it announced the March 2024 core update to fight against what we've called Parasite SEO. In January 2025, Google began enforcing its site reputation abuse policy in Europe.

We knew this might happen, but honestly, I was surprised when Google actually went through with it.

Forum discussion at X.