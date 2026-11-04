Microsoft Clarity added two, well, three, new features today, including agentic analytics, ask Clarity, and brand agent expansion. Microsoft also said, "AI agents nearly doubled in three weeks to almost 2 million," 3 weeks!!!

Here is what is new:

Agentic Analytics: See which AI agents visit a site, what they do, and test whether they can complete key tasks like checkout.

See which AI agents visit a site, what they do, and test whether they can complete key tasks like checkout. Ask Clarity: Ask questions about website behavior in plain language and get answers and recommendations backed by real session evidence.

Ask questions about website behavior in plain language and get answers and recommendations backed by real session evidence. Brand Agents: Help products get discovered across Microsoft Copilot, Bing and MSN, and help local businesses capture leads and book appointments.

With the new Agent Activity dashboard in Microsoft Clarity you can see "how agentic traffic changes over time, which agents visit your site, and what they do once they arrive, ranging from searches and form submissions to logins, downloads, appointment bookings, and checkout," they said.

Here is a screenshot of the report:

Microsoft added:

With simulation assessments, you can test how effectively agents can complete important tasks on your website before a real customer journey fails. Simulations show whether the task was completed, how long it took, how many interactions it required, and where the experience could be improved. We’re starting with commerce and travel scenarios, and plan to expand simulations to more types of customer journeys over time.

Ask Clarity is basically Ask Analytics for Google Analytics - aka Ask Advisor. And Brand Agents we covered before but Microsoft announced, "we’re excited to expand Brand Agents to local businesses."

For more information, read the Microsoft Clarity blog.

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