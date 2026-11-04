Google Search Console Performance Report Multi-Select Device Filters

Google Search Console has rolled out the ability to select multiple device types within the performance report. Previously, Google added multi-select ability for countries in that report a month ago, and now we can do the same for device types.

You can select one or more of the device types, instead of just being able to select one at a time. You can check off:

Desktop

Mobile

Tablet

Here is a screenshot from Dan Richardson who asked me about this on X:

I confirmed that I know see the option for multi-select in my accounts as well.

Here is the muti-select for countries from a month ago:

Forum discussion at X.