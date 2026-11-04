Google Search Console Performance Report Multi-Select Device Filters

Nov 4, 2026 - 10:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

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Google Search Console has rolled out the ability to select multiple device types within the performance report. Previously, Google added multi-select ability for countries in that report a month ago, and now we can do the same for device types.

You can select one or more of the device types, instead of just being able to select one at a time. You can check off:

  • Desktop
  • Mobile
  • Tablet

Here is a screenshot from Dan Richardson who asked me about this on X:

Google Performance Report Multi Select Device Filters

I confirmed that I know see the option for multi-select in my accounts as well.

Here is the muti-select for countries from a month ago:

Google Search Console Country Filter

Forum discussion at X.

 

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