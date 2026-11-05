If you looked at the Google Search results recently, you may have stumbled on content from Facebook Answers. Facebook Answers are AI-generated pages, and answers are made up of Facebook posts and pages and are then open for indexing by Google and others. Currently, Google has indexed over 6 million pages and they are ranking.

Saul Westbrook wrote this up and now tons of SEOs are chattering about it. He said, "In June 2026, I noticed that Meta had quietly indexed millions of AI-generated Facebook pages under the url facebook.com/fb-answers/, and they were appearing frequently on Google. Each page consists of an AI-generated summary to explain a specific topic, using Facebook posts by individuals and pages as sources for the content."

If you look at Google's index, you will see about 6 million of these pages indexed within Google Search:

As Saul shared, he posted the Monthly worldwide organic traffic figures for facebook.com/fb-answers/ since June:

And the content is ranking in Google:

Glenn Gabe added on X, "OK, if you are looking for another example of massive "Scaled content abuse", then look no further than..... FACEBOOK. Saul Westbrook wrote a great post documenting the /fb-answers/ directory, which Facebook started populating in July 2026. Now there are 6M+ urls indexed there and the directory ranks for millions of queries. And that's across surfaces (10-blue links, AIOs, and AI Mode)."

"The pages consist of AI-generated content targeting many different topics, queries, etc., and then Facebook includes public FB shares from people or pages," he added.

And it is also ranking in AI Search:

And here is visibility across AIOs, AI Mode, and Gemini. Insane. Again, this is "Scaled content abuse" for sure... Check the citations in the screenshots below... https://t.co/S1tjdzX4wX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 5, 2026

I hear rumors that Instagram, owned by Facebook, is doing something similar. It is wild that these big corporations do these things... I suspect this stuff won't be indexed too much longer, now that it is out there publicly.

Forum discussion at X.