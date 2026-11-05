Facebook Answers AI-Generated 6 Million Pages Is Google Scaled Content Abuse

Nov 5, 2026 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Facebook

If you looked at the Google Search results recently, you may have stumbled on content from Facebook Answers. Facebook Answers are AI-generated pages, and answers are made up of Facebook posts and pages and are then open for indexing by Google and others. Currently, Google has indexed over 6 million pages and they are ranking.

Saul Westbrook wrote this up and now tons of SEOs are chattering about it. He said, "In June 2026, I noticed that Meta had quietly indexed millions of AI-generated Facebook pages under the url facebook.com/fb-answers/, and they were appearing frequently on Google. Each page consists of an AI-generated summary to explain a specific topic, using Facebook posts by individuals and pages as sources for the content."

If you look at Google's index, you will see about 6 million of these pages indexed within Google Search:

Facebook Answers Google Count

As Saul shared, he posted the Monthly worldwide organic traffic figures for facebook.com/fb-answers/ since June:

Facebook Answers Google Semrush

And the content is ranking in Google:

Facebook Answer In Google

Glenn Gabe added on X, "OK, if you are looking for another example of massive "Scaled content abuse", then look no further than..... FACEBOOK. Saul Westbrook wrote a great post documenting the /fb-answers/ directory, which Facebook started populating in July 2026. Now there are 6M+ urls indexed there and the directory ranks for millions of queries. And that's across surfaces (10-blue links, AIOs, and AI Mode)."

"The pages consist of AI-generated content targeting many different topics, queries, etc., and then Facebook includes public FB shares from people or pages," he added.

And it is also ranking in AI Search:

I hear rumors that Instagram, owned by Facebook, is doing something similar. It is wild that these big corporations do these things... I suspect this stuff won't be indexed too much longer, now that it is out there publicly.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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