OpenAI's Adam Fry said "ChatGPT’s volume of search-like queries is now roughly one-fifth the volume of queries of Google," in an interview with Alex Kantrowitz. "ChatGPT has gone from one billion to 1.2 in just the last two months," he added.

That seems surprising to me, especially since Google says their search volume is at an all-time high.

But Adam Fry from OpenAI agreed, he said, "It’s a pretty amazing statistic when you think about it, mainly because we started just about a year and a half ago."

"That’s roughly 100 million users in 30 days, and another 100 million in another 30 days. The growth is just going big, and we’re staying very focused on how fast ChatGPT is growing," he added.

How is this possible? He explained:

"Every time you ask a question and go search the web, that’s a search."

"What we’ve seen over the last year is people have grown into all these other topics. Things like you’re looking up a person or people or a place or a thing, and it requires up-to-date information. That’s a key element."

"Another big part is finance questions or health questions, where you really want to make sure it’s up-to-date information that’s quite factual, and we’ll do a web search for those questions."

As Glenn Gabe said, so that means ChatGPT is bigger than Bing now. "So it's bigger than Bing now? Hmm...," he wrote.

So it's bigger than Bing now? Hmm... -> ChatGPT Consumer Product Lead Adam Fry says ChatGPT has hit 1.2B WAUs, adding 200M over the past two months, and says its search volume is now ~20% of Google's. Also, voice reaches 250M weekly users When asked what is counted as a "search": "Every time you ask a question and go search the web, that’s a search." "What we’ve seen over the last year is people have grown into all these other topics. Things like you’re looking up a person or people or a place or a thing, and it requires up-to-date information. That’s a key element." "Another big part is finance questions or health questions, where you really want to make sure it’s up-to-date information that’s quite factual, and we’ll do a web search for those questions." https://t.co/0yrcg7jGtO — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 3, 2026

Fwiw, Bing has 5% search share — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) November 3, 2026

Forum discussion at X.