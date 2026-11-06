Google AI Mode Asking Searchers To Continue With This Search

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:42 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Logo Glow

Google is now asking searchers to "continue with this search" when they go to AI Mode. This is a way to encourage searchers who started a search in AI Mode to continue and do more searches. You know, because Google needs more searches to show more ads, to make more money.

This also might be a way that Google is trying to block bots and scrapers from searching on AI Mode. That is my gut feeling about this.

This was spotted by Damien Andel who shared some screenshots and more with me on X - he said, "I've never seen this on AI MODE before; is this warning message new?"

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Continue With This Search

He explained later, "In the Google Apps (Discover) widget, there are trending topics. I mentioned it in a tweet, and then I clicked on that trending widget. It takes me to AI Mode via the "view image" search, but before I can run it, I get this message."

I doubt it was related to that click pattern but rather that he went back into AI Mode and Google wanted him to continue a recent search he conducted.

The screenshot says:

Continue with this search?

Malicious queries could result in unsafe or harmful actions.

"Why is Death of actress Susan Saint James trending today?"

This seems to be a way that Google is trying to block bots and scrapers from searching on AI Mode. Google has been using various sign in or continue buttons to verify humans recently. So I think that is this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Manage Offers Help Document

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Mode Asking Searchers To Continue With This Search

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:42 am
Google

Google Shopping Dominating The European Product Search Results

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Pushing AI Mode Users To Opt In To Personal Intelligence

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search AI Visual Summary Snippet

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Confirms Issues With Merchant Center, API & Feeds

Nov 6, 2026 - 7:16 am
Previous Story: Google Shopping Dominating The European Product Search Results
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Manage Offers Help Document

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.