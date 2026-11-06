Google is now asking searchers to "continue with this search" when they go to AI Mode. This is a way to encourage searchers who started a search in AI Mode to continue and do more searches. You know, because Google needs more searches to show more ads, to make more money.

This also might be a way that Google is trying to block bots and scrapers from searching on AI Mode. That is my gut feeling about this.

This was spotted by Damien Andel who shared some screenshots and more with me on X - he said, "I've never seen this on AI MODE before; is this warning message new?"

Here is his screenshot:

He explained later, "In the Google Apps (Discover) widget, there are trending topics. I mentioned it in a tweet, and then I clicked on that trending widget. It takes me to AI Mode via the "view image" search, but before I can run it, I get this message."

I doubt it was related to that click pattern but rather that he went back into AI Mode and Google wanted him to continue a recent search he conducted.

The screenshot says:

Continue with this search? Malicious queries could result in unsafe or harmful actions. "Why is Death of actress Susan Saint James trending today?"

This seems to be a way that Google is trying to block bots and scrapers from searching on AI Mode. Google has been using various sign in or continue buttons to verify humans recently. So I think that is this?

Forum discussion at X.