Google Performance Reports Showing Weird Spike In Clicks For Some Sites

Nov 3, 2026 - 10:54 am 6 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Report

Google Search Console's performance report is showing a weird spike in clicks for some sites over the past couple of days. It is not impacting all sites, and it might be a bug, but some are seeing this huge increase in clicks reported by Search Console.

I was first notified this from the folks over at Search Engine Land and covered it there but it is weird. In that case, three sites show a huge spike in clicks using the Search Console API but the web interface in Google only shows the spike on one of those three.

Then Joy Hawkins posted on X the same thing, a spike in clicks in Search Console - look at this chart:

Google Performance Reports Spike Clicks2

Glenn Gabe replied that he is seeing it for some sites and not all - he posted a screenshot on X:

Google Performance Reports Spike Clicks

Here is a chart from the comments area on this site:

Google Performance Reports Spike Clicks3

One person wrote, "I have 5x clicks in GSC for the weekend... could this be rank trackers resolving the ?goto parameters? They don't seem to have translated to actual traffic on site. Has anyone else seen a big spike?"

Here is more chatter on this:

Are you seeing this for your sites?

I reached out to Google for a comment...

Forum discussion at X.

Can this be an issue of rogue AI agents?

 

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