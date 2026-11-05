Google Ads has expanded the regions where you must disclose whether AI was used in your ads. Google added California, South Korea, and Vietnam to the list, which already included the European Union, India, and New York.

Google updated a few documents already with this information including Use AI content label settings and disclosures Google Ads help document and Product data specification Google Merchant Center help document.

Under the regions, it now says, "In some geographies, AI labels will also show on the ad itself. For campaigns that target the following locations, ads with assets that you designate as AI created or edited will also include visible overlays on the ads:"

European Union

India

New York

California

South Korea

Vietnam

Here is a screenshot of this page and I highlighted in red what was added:

In the Merchant Center document, Google wrote:

AI regulations in the European Union, India, New York, California, South Korea, and Vietnam require that ads with certain AI-generated or edited assets include disclosures and/or labels that inform consumers that the ads were made with AI.

I suspect this list will continue to expand over time...

Forum discussion at X.