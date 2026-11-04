Twiddlers are adjustable rules or systems that Google uses to fine-tune search results. They can re-rank the search results. Twiddlers can boost, demote, or otherwise rework search results based on specific, dynamic criteria, signals, or business rules such as NavBoost, user engagement, freshness, or manual/algorithmic filters.

We covered them before during the Google documents leaks through the DOJ and such.

Well, Olivier de Segonzac over at Resoneo published a list of 120 Twiddlers that Google has. He broke them into these categories:

Web results: quality, authority, trust

AI and rankers

Spam, removals and safety

Freshness, repeat queries and preferences

SERP layout and verticals

Images and Lens

Video and YouTube

Here is the full list he published, but his list is so much more detailed.

Expertise

Authenticity

Topic authority

Authority data

Web health

Natural Pearls

Hero document

Domain classification

Starbow

RankBrain

Relevance oracle

Search plan (fan-out)

Bard filter

For loop ranker

Relevance feedback

SiteBoost

Spam demotions

DMCA site

Crime demotion

Bad URLs

Document filter

SafeSearch

SafeSearch blur

SafeSearch adaptive violence

SafeSearch EDSA porn

Revenge porn filter

Kid-friendly search

Topic affinity

Freshness

Date score

View demotion on repeat queries

Freshest on repeat queries

Stateful substrate

Intent personalized boost

Recall boost

Revisitable results

Sirius suggestions

Domain preference

Pref

For you

ULP

Optionalization filter

Post-results QRef

Host path

Web clusters

Dynamic SERP

About this result

Forums

Nearby

Hashtags

Hashtag firehose

Hashtag repeat query

Visual digest: social media

Travel: several destinations

Seek volume

Specialty merchants

Deals

Shopping cluster annotator

Shopping result tags

Shopping personalization

Scubed Spark

Scubed UCS

UCP

Search by entity

Signal outliers

Date filter

Prices

Image boost

Demographic diversity

Image aesthetics

Commercial images

Image viewer commercial

Low-relevance images

Image viewer host diversity

Inspiration diversity

Implication association

More like these

Repeat query (images)

Guided chips

Inappropriate content filter

Multimodal

Starburst relevance feedback

Image shopping personalization

Sensitive shopping images

VSS

Lens sensitivity

Lens non-exact match filter

Toledo

YouTube deduplication

YouTube clickbait

Shorts authenticity

Nonsensical YouTube videos

Channel diversity

Playback speed

Seeks

Video passages

Segment topicality

Creator affinity

Brand affinity

Video engagement

Video thumbnail

Video aspect boost

Short duration demotion

Pulsar relevance feedback

SVU duplicates

SVU diversity

Local personalization (video)

YouTube localization

Playlist seeking

QPrime boost

YouTube shopping

Shopping categorical refinements

Shorts ranking

YouTube safety

YouTube demographics

RWJ

Beehive

Aquila

CatNorvi

Shorts efficiency

We found Google's list of twiddlers, the programs that rework search results after ranking: 120 of them! 111 names are exclusive, among them AI Mode's fan-out plan, a filter still named after Bard or an Expertise twiddler https://t.co/rwtQtsmGpn https://t.co/ahkuZBatvz — Seg (@5eg) November 2, 2026

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