List Of Google Twiddlers For Re-Ranking Search Results

Nov 4, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Twiddlers

Twiddlers are adjustable rules or systems that Google uses to fine-tune search results. They can re-rank the search results. Twiddlers can boost, demote, or otherwise rework search results based on specific, dynamic criteria, signals, or business rules such as NavBoost, user engagement, freshness, or manual/algorithmic filters.

We covered them before during the Google documents leaks through the DOJ and such.

Well, Olivier de Segonzac over at Resoneo published a list of 120 Twiddlers that Google has. He broke them into these categories:

  • Web results: quality, authority, trust
  • AI and rankers
  • Spam, removals and safety
  • Freshness, repeat queries and preferences
  • SERP layout and verticals
  • Images and Lens
  • Video and YouTube

Here is the full list he published, but his list is so much more detailed.

  • Expertise
  • Authenticity
  • Topic authority
  • Authority data
  • Web health
  • Natural Pearls
  • Hero document
  • Domain classification
  • Starbow
  • RankBrain
  • Relevance oracle
  • Search plan (fan-out)
  • Bard filter
  • For loop ranker
  • Relevance feedback
  • SiteBoost
  • Spam demotions
  • DMCA site
  • Crime demotion
  • Bad URLs
  • Document filter
  • SafeSearch
  • SafeSearch blur
  • SafeSearch adaptive violence
  • SafeSearch EDSA porn
  • Revenge porn filter
  • Kid-friendly search
  • Topic affinity
  • Freshness
  • Date score
  • View demotion on repeat queries
  • Freshest on repeat queries
  • Stateful substrate
  • Intent personalized boost
  • Recall boost
  • Revisitable results
  • Sirius suggestions
  • Domain preference
  • Pref
  • For you
  • ULP
  • Optionalization filter
  • Post-results QRef
  • Host path
  • Web clusters
  • Dynamic SERP
  • About this result
  • Forums
  • Nearby
  • Hashtags
  • Hashtag firehose
  • Hashtag repeat query
  • Visual digest: social media
  • Travel: several destinations
  • Seek volume
  • Specialty merchants
  • Deals
  • Shopping cluster annotator
  • Shopping result tags
  • Shopping personalization
  • Scubed Spark
  • Scubed UCS
  • UCP
  • Search by entity
  • Signal outliers
  • Date filter
  • Prices
  • Image boost
  • Demographic diversity
  • Image aesthetics
  • Commercial images
  • Image viewer commercial
  • Low-relevance images
  • Image viewer host diversity
  • Inspiration diversity
  • Implication association
  • More like these
  • Repeat query (images)
  • Guided chips
  • Inappropriate content filter
  • Multimodal
  • Starburst relevance feedback
  • Image shopping personalization
  • Sensitive shopping images
  • VSS
  • Lens sensitivity
  • Lens non-exact match filter
  • Toledo
  • YouTube deduplication
  • YouTube clickbait
  • Shorts authenticity
  • Nonsensical YouTube videos
  • Channel diversity
  • Playback speed
  • Seeks
  • Video passages
  • Segment topicality
  • Creator affinity
  • Brand affinity
  • Video engagement
  • Video thumbnail
  • Video aspect boost
  • Short duration demotion
  • Pulsar relevance feedback
  • SVU duplicates
  • SVU diversity
  • Local personalization (video)
  • YouTube localization
  • Playlist seeking
  • QPrime boost
  • YouTube shopping
  • Shopping categorical refinements
  • Shorts ranking
  • YouTube safety
  • YouTube demographics
  • RWJ
  • Beehive
  • Aquila
  • CatNorvi
  • Shorts efficiency

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