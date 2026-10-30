Google & Bing Halloween Search Easter (Pumpkin) Eggs

Oct 30, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Halloween Search

Halloween is tonight/tomorrow and to celebrate both Google and Bing has special easter eggs (or should I call them pumpkins) for its search results. Google asks you to find a costume using AI Mode, which is boring. But Bing has a floating ghost that explodes into candy when you tap it.

Here is what the Google version looks like:

Google Halloween Aimode Gif

Here is what the Bing version looks like:

Bing Halloween

Happy Halloween 🎃 👻

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