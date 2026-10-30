Halloween is tonight/tomorrow and to celebrate both Google and Bing has special easter eggs (or should I call them pumpkins) for its search results. Google asks you to find a costume using AI Mode, which is boring. But Bing has a floating ghost that explodes into candy when you tap it.

Here is what the Google version looks like:

Here is what the Bing version looks like:

🆕 Bing is showing a Halloween Eve touch on its SERP. #bingserp https://t.co/knlvRJqBlq — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 29, 2026

Search for Halloween on Google and it asks you to use AI Mode to find your costume - @gregfinn you need any help finding a costume? https://t.co/MseAiKUfat — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 29, 2026

Happy Halloween 🎃 👻

Forum discussion at X.