Halloween is tonight/tomorrow and to celebrate both Google and Bing has special easter eggs (or should I call them pumpkins) for its search results. Google asks you to find a costume using AI Mode, which is boring. But Bing has a floating ghost that explodes into candy when you tap it.
Here is what the Google version looks like:
Here is what the Bing version looks like:
🆕 Bing is showing a Halloween Eve touch on its SERP.
#bingserp https://t.co/knlvRJqBlq— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 29, 2026
Search for Halloween on Google and it asks you to use AI Mode to find your costume - @gregfinn you need any help finding a costume? https://t.co/MseAiKUfat— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 29, 2026
Happy Halloween 🎃 👻
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