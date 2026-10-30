Bing Showing Ads Within AI Overviews

Oct 30, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Blue Search

Microsoft is now showing ads within the Bing AI Overviews powered by Copilot. I don't think I've seen ads within the AI responses in Bing Search and I personally still cannot trigger them, but Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of an ad within an AI Overview in Bing Search.

Khushal Bherwani shared the screenshot on X and wrote "Bing is showing Sponsored Results within AI Overviews."

Here is the screenshot:

Bing Ai Overview With Ads

As a reminder, Bing renamed the Copilot Search box to AI Overviews a few months ago.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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