Microsoft is now showing ads within the Bing AI Overviews powered by Copilot. I don't think I've seen ads within the AI responses in Bing Search and I personally still cannot trigger them, but Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of an ad within an AI Overview in Bing Search.

Khushal Bherwani shared the screenshot on X and wrote "Bing is showing Sponsored Results within AI Overviews."

Here is the screenshot:

As a reminder, Bing renamed the Copilot Search box to AI Overviews a few months ago.

Forum discussion at X.