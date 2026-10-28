Google Ads has just released a minor update to its Google Ads API, this is version 26.1. This update touches on assets, campaigns, local services, recommendations, reporting, and targeting.

Google did not yet announce this on the Google Ads developer blog but I am sure they will mention something soon. Version 26.1 is labled a minor release and the release notes are over here.

Some of the larger changes include:

Budget controls for prioritizing ad networks: Advertisers can now prioritize Google-owned properties, Search Partners, and the Google Display Network into two tiers, with optional spending caps on secondary-tier channels. New account-level defaults can apply across campaign budgets.

External promotion redemption tracking: A new PromotionAsset.external_redeem_info field lets advertisers specify promotion details tied to an external partner's system, including the partner's promotion ID, whether codes are single-use or multi-use, and whether codes are customer-uploaded or Google-generated.

Local Services eligibility-checking service: The new LocalServicesEligibilityService.CheckLocalServicesEligibility method checks whether an account and Google Business Profile listing qualify for Local Services. It can return eligible lead types, service categories, job types, and business callouts.

Household income exclusions for Performance Max: Advertisers can now exclude household income ranges from Performance Max campaigns by creating a negative CampaignCriterion with the income_range field set.

Expanded reporting for vertical ads: Version 26.1 adds new reporting segments for vertical ads, including listing region, user rating, venue, partner account, price tier, rate rule ID, rate type, and vertical.

Here is a screenshot of the changes:

Before this release was a major release, version 26 in October, 25.2 in September, 25.1 in August, 25.0 in July, then 24.2 in June, then 24.1 in May, before that was 24 in April, then 23.2 in March, then v23.1 in February and then 23 at the end of January, then version 22 on October 15, 2025, then version 21 on August 6, 2025 , then 20 on June 5, 2025, 19.1 in April 2025, then 19 in February 2025, then version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Forum discussion at X.