Google Gemini Stopped Attaching UTM Parameters To Cited URLs

Oct 30, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Misc Google

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Google seems to have stopped appending UTM parameters on Gemini links, the cited URLs in Gemini's AI responses. Google started adding UTM parameters to links in Gemini in early September, but then, around September 28th, Google stopped.

Natzir has been following this closely and he shared a graph showing how Gemini's UTM tags grew for three weeks but then vanished overnight. The UTM parameter was utm_source=gemini but I do not see them on any Gemini links anymore.

Here is that chart he shared on X:

Gemini Utm Tags

Google does still pass the referrer data from the desktop version of Gemini and he said visits with a gemini.google.com referer stayed flat the whole time. But Google seems to have removed the UTM parameters it started adding in September.

John Mueller from Google even commented on Reddit that he saw the UTM parameters on Gemini links a month or so ago.

It does still pass referrer:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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