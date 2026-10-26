Google Discover Tests Disabling Clicks In Sources Section

Oct 26, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Astronaut Black Hole

Google is reportedly testing disabling the ability to click on the sources button in the Google Discover card of articles. Normally, when you click on the sources, it will open up a new screen with all the source articles and links to them.

Damien Andell, who watched Google Discover like a hawk, spotted this test. I tried to replicate it but I was unsuccessful. He said on X, "Google Discover has just started a test on AI summaries, disabling clicks on sources."

What are source links? These here:

Google Discover Sources Link

Damien Andell added that how it worked before (or not in the test) was that "clicking on the sources at the bottom of an AI summary card opened a mini-feed with articles from the sources of the AI ​​summary."

As a reminder, Google added AI summaries to Google Discover in 2025, which upset a lot of publishers.

Here is his post:

This has to be a bug, right? I mean, really? Google is taking away more clicks from publishers?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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